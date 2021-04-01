Supernatural Season 15 : Why The ‘Happy’ Ending Is Still Bittersweet

On October 10, 2019, The CW premiered the fifteenth and final season of Supernatural, an American dark fantasy television series produced by Eric Kripke. Supernatural just broadcast its final episode, but fans aren’t happy with the long-awaited conclusion

Review:

Unfortunately, following the long-awaited finale episode, Supernatural is on the receiving end of that fervor. Season 15 of Supernatural was announced to be the Winchesters’ final season in an emotional announcement video, and the premiere kicked off the season in grand style.

After Chuck opened the gates of hell, Sam and Dean were confronted by a slew of old foes, and once the satanic orifice was fully closed, a cataclysmic war against the Almighty awaited. Season 15 of Supernatural was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it resumed in October 2020 for a final slew of episodes.

Due to the death of the main character and a relatively easy fight against Chuck, the build-up to Supernatural’s finale had already proven contentious. The final episode, titled “Carry On,” will go down the same divisive road. Fans have reacted to Supernatural’s conclusion with a combination of bitter disappointment and lukewarm indifference.

READ MORE:- Cobra Kai Season 3: Release Date And Review Fixed Nostalgia Signals

There are positives to be found (mostly in the performances of Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, predictably), but “Carry On” receives more criticism than praise. The following are the most heated debates among fans. Although many fans believe that Supernatural’s finale deserved a more elaborate storyline, the episode also left a frustrating amount of specifics to the imagination.

The deaths of both Winchester brothers, the destiny of the earth, Heaven having a makeover, and so on are all covered in large strokes. Just a few finale episodes (such as Lost) manage to answer all of the unanswered questions, however Supernatural skips over several of the essentials.

For instance, what happens to the Bunker? Supernatural should have included an emotional scene in which the keys to the Bunker are passed on to a new generation of hunters in a passing-of-the-torch moment, assuring viewers that the World will be taken care of without Sam and Dean.

READ MORE:- Schitt’s Creek Season 6: It Is Very Good News For Fan, Show Arrives Early To Netflix

For many audiences, the conclusion seemed hurried, incorrect, and illogical. The cast and crew of “Supernatural” have spent the past 15 years entertaining their fans with meta-crossover moments, secret trivia eggs, inside jokes, and other special features. The final episode, on the other hand, felt like an afterthought — merely a box to check off before “moving on” to other ventures.