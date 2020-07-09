SUPERNATURAL SEASON 15: Release date, Trailer, Cast, Announcement, Spoilers and for all latest information CLICK HERE!

- Advertisement -

There are still seven episodes made at the final and last season of The CW’s long-running series Supernatural. Always, the very first 13 episodes of this season will shortly be available to flow Netflix!

RELEASE DATE:

The forthcoming fall schedule of the CW has been altered due to premiere dates for shows. While programs like All American, The Flash, and Riverdale are scheduled to come back with brand new seasons in January of 2021, the last seven episodes of Supernatural are slated for a fall 2020 premiere. At this point, you have loads of time to catch up on the first half of Supernatural Season 15 ahead of the series yields. The first 13 episodes of Supernatural Season 15 will premiere Friday, June 5, to Netflix. The last seven episodes of this show are scheduled to be airing this fall on The CW.

TRAILER:

The trailer of season 15 has been release date. Click on the link below to watch the trailer.

CAST:

The cast consists of Jared Padalecki as Sam Winchester, Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester, Alexander Calvert as Jack Kline/Belphegor, and Misha Collins as Castiel in the leading role. Guests Jim Beaver and DJ Qualls appear as Bobby Singer and Garth Fitzgerald IV respectively. Other guest stars include Ruth Connell as Rowena MacLeod, David Haydn-Jones as Arthur Ketch, Osric Chau as Kevin Tran, Rob Benedict as Chuck Shurley/God, Emily Swallow as Amara/ The Darkness.

STORY PLOT:

The epic journey of the Winchester brothers comes to a close as Supernatural enters its final season. Sam and Dean and the angel Castiel have conquered monsters, demons, Heaven and Hell, and in the show’s 14th season, the Winchesters grappled with the Archangel Michael possessing Dean. In a brave act, Sam and Dean’s surrogate son Jack destroyed his soul to redeem his adoptive father. But this proved to be a fatal error, leading to the accidental death of Mary Winchester.