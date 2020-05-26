- Advertisement -

Supernatural comes to ‘END’ with Season 15

Supernatural is an American series, directed by Eric Kripke, which comes to an end with the 15th Season, being aired on The CW. This is the longest-running American series to date. This season finale consists of 20 episodes.

Supernatural Season 15 was supposed to end by May 2020 but the filming of the episodes came to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. The shooting was done till 18 episodes of the total 20 episodes.

Star cast of Supernatural Season 15

The main casting members of Supernatural Season 15 are Jared Padalecki as Sam Winchester in thirteen episodes, as Alternate Sam Winchester in the 4th episode, as Alternate Lucifer in the 5th episode, as an Alternate Reality Sam in the 5th episode, as Future Sam Winchester in the 9th episode, and as HunterCorp Sam Winchester in the 13th episode 13.

Then we have Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester in 13 episodes, as Alternate Dean Winchester in the 4th episode, as Alternate Reality Dean in the 5th episode, as Demon Dean in the 5th episode, as Future Dean Winchester in the 9th episode 9, and as HunterCorp Dean Winchester in the 13th episode.

Next is Misha Collins as Castiel in ten episodes and as Alternate Castiel in the 9th episode.

Lastly, Alexander Calvert as Jack Kline in four episodes and as Belphegor in three episodes.

There are many more guest stars whose names are not mentioned here.

Updates regarding the Season Finale

The Supernatural season finale was expected to be aired on Thursdays at 8 PM EST. Later on, it moved to Mondays at the same time, starting on March 16, 2020. Shooting began on July 18, 2019, and was ought to be ended by the first week of April. And now that such a situation has arisen, no one knows when the shooting will begin again.

The Plot of Supernatural Season 15

Looking back, we get that Sam, Dean, and Castiel were back on Earth and could shatter anyone. The unexpected finishing line is going to buckle up when the viewers will get to know that the Winchester brothers will be no more. Moreover, in the last season, Sam and Dean would come across a wood nymph which will keep their family secured.