Super Natural Season 15: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Cultural Information Here

Super Natural Season 15

Supernatural is a top-rated American dark fantasy television series. The creator of this outstanding show is Eric Kripke.

The show revolves around the Winchester brothers. Sam and Dean, who are hunt supernatural beings. And help people in need with their super abilities.

The first season of the show was released on 13th September 2005. On the American channel known as the WB. After that, due to some changes which took place. The show started airing on the CW channel.

Finally, after fourteen seasons and fourteen years. The makers finally renewed the show for its fifteenth and the last season on 31st January 2019.

Know everything you want to know about the series. About Air Date, cast and storyline.

The cast of the Supernatural Season 15:

The following is the list of all the casts and characters that kept us entertained throughout the fifteen seasons.

Jared Padalecki as Sam Winchester

Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester

Alexander Calvert as Jake Kline/Belphegor

Misha Collins as Castiel

Further Episode Release Date

Season 15 of “Supernatural” was released on 10th October 2019. The season consisted of a total of 20 episodes. But as of this date, the makers have released only 13 episodes.

The remaining episodes were supposed to air sometime in May 2020. But due to the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus, which has caused the entire entertainment industry to come to a halt. The same could not happen.

Hence, the makers have finally decided to release the remaining seven episodes sometime late in 2020.

What Is the Storyline? What will happen in the further episodes?

As of now, we have seen the ghost hunter brothers hunting down and battling against various demons, angles, monsters, and magical creatures.

But in the coming episodes of Season 15, we will be seeing them against God himself as he refuses to kill his surrogate son Jack.