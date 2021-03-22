Suburra Blood On Rome Season 3: The Last Drive Of Adami And Spadino Bears No Resemblance!!!

Suburra: Blood on Rome, Netflix’s beautiful and engrossing Italian crime drama, returns after a year and a half absence for one final, short six-episode season, and wastes no time in delivering a series-ending scare.

It kills off the man whose schemes and visions have been at the heart of the show since the beginning, influencing the acts and reactions of all the characters who trade in his criminal world, at the end of its Season 3 premiere, “Jubilee.”

Review:

Season 3 of Suburra wraps up all of the major plot points posed during the show’s run, as Spadino and Aureliano join forces to try to conquer Italy’s criminal empire. Following Gabriele’s death in the season 2 finale, both men seek solace in one another and vow to avenge what they’ve done. Another partnership – this one far more tenuous than their own – is caught in their crosshairs.

The unlikely partnership of politician Cinaglia and samurai represents a dramatic change in the power dynamic, as our protagonists once again find themselves on the defensive. Spadino’s older brother Manfredi awakens from his coma and enters the fray, further complicating the situation.

All builds up to a dramatic climax in the final six episodes, which neatly wraps things up while leaving the door open for a possible sequel if one is ever made. Suburra, for the most part, does a decent job of setting things up and rounding out all of the main characters with a satisfactory conclusion.

There are conflicts between the crews of Spadino and Aureliano; Nadia and Angelica, in particular, have a fierce rivalry that lingers throughout the season. Despite the emphasis on these simmering disputes, some of the minor characters end up as victims.

However, the acting and pacing remain high points in the shows, and season 3 does a good job with its moving parts once again. Although it isn’t quite as tense or surprising as what we’ve seen before, the move to North Rome and the addition of the Cardinal do provide a slightly different taste of Italy than we’ve seen before.

Season 3 of Suburra isn’t flawless, and there are a few bumps in the lane. Overall, it’s a stunning scenic route that’s been well worth the journey.