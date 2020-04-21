Study done on corona patients, read in a special report – what age corona loses to youngsters

- Advertisement -

Heartless … but Corona loses to the healthy and young

Do not see age but 96 percent of patients can be fine

Social distancing is mandatory, take special care of old age

Another name for fear worldwide is now Corona. In the study conducted on 74 patients of Corona, found so far in Meerut, two things have been clear about its awe. One good and one bad. The bad thing is that this corona is very ruthless … age does not look at all and if you are already ill and aged, then it may not spare you. The good thing is that it loses easily to the healthy and young. In such a situation, the need is to strengthen caution and immunity.

According to the study, three corona patients have died, which is just four percent. 96 percent can be cured, of which 23 percent have been cured. A total of 73 percent of the patients are male and 27 percent are female. 16 percents are children and adolescents. These include children, adolescents and adolescents ranging from four years to 16 years. The three people who died are 52, 57 and 72 years old. All three were already ill. There were patients with sugar and heart disease. In such a situation, there is a need to take special care of aged people.

Dr. RC Gupta, Principal of the Medical College, says that the intensive monitoring being done on the patients is also finding that it attacks more the same people who are more close to the corona patient. If social distancing is kept and a little care is taken, it can be easily avoided. Dr. Gupta told that 17 patients who have recovered so far are from 12 years to 60 years. Most of them are young. All of them took full care and recovered after being corona. If the patient’s immunity is strong, he can easily beat it.