Stranger Things Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More

By- Rahul Kumar
The science fiction horror television show is set to take on a roller coaster journey once more. The last season of this series that was Sci-Fi was released on July 4, 2019. It has been more than a year because we grieved losing Hopper. The state of despair did not last long, though.

Five months ago, Netflix dropped a fifty-second teaser entitled as Russia with Love. The short teaser reveals armed Russian guards watching over offenders as the latter do some building work. The scene is set in a snowy landscape and at the end of the clip we get to see Hopper. However, the lovers of the show had already speculated that hopper was alive but his presence in Russia is a new mystery.

Earlier, the much-awaited fourth season of the hit tv series was expected to emerge in Ancient 2021 but on account of the ongoing pandemic, the makers of this series, The Duffer Brothers (Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer) needed to suspend the production. The Netflix’s original, because of this, needed to push its release date further. The writing of the following season was finished while the filming is on hold.

Cast Members Expected in Season 4

Virtually all of the cast members of Seasons 1-3 will reunite. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Sadie Sink (Max) would be the main characters of this series combined with Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) and Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers).

