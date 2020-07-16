Stranger Things Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Newest Update!!

- Advertisement -

Stranger Things Season 4

Stranger Things spoilers for seasons one to three follow.

There are some seriously big questions left hanging following season three’s explosive 77-minute finale, ‘The Battle of Star court’.

But despair not, friends, the Netflix sci-fi horror 4 will be back for the season (even if its eagerly-awaited return date is a bit upside down right now), which means all of those loose ends you’ve been losing sleep over will eventually be ironed out. Or so we hope, anyway.

Join us as we don our brightest ’80s-themed clothing, fire up the electropop, and dive into Hawkins, Indiana.

Stranger Things season 4 release date: When will it air?

There isn’t currently an official release date on the table, but we previously believed that there might have been a chance that the next season would arrive in October if the Duffer brothers had been following a pattern:

Season one: July 2016

Season two: October 2017

Season three: July 2019

A big “holiday” release – per the US calendar – seems to be the standard.

But whether it lands this year or in 2021 remains to be seen – particularly as most TV and movie projects are facing delays right now.

We do know that the Stranger Things gang had reunited on set already (from as early as October last year), and season four filming pictures had started to trickle through too.

There had already been some concern that we might have been waiting longer than fans expected for the next batch of episodes, as it was believed that the cast and crew would still be shooting season four until August 2020 – and again, this was before any impact of coronavirus was factored in.

Netflix temporarily suspended production back in March; it was originally intended to be a two-week pause, but filming doesn’t seem to have resumed yet as far as we can tell.

In an Instagram Q&A back in March, David Harbour revealed that he thought new episodes were “supposed to come out early next year” (although he admitted he didn’t have “authority” on that). The actor, who plays Hopper, also said that the release date would “probably be pushed back” due to the pandemic.

On the plus side, we have already been treated to our first season-four trailer and in June the writers teased us all with a photo of the complete season-four script, so we’re hoping that things are on the way.

Filming delays present a complicated challenge for Stranger Things, a show that’s always been fighting the clock because of its young cast and that pesky thing we like to call the aging process.

“I didn’t really realize until we were walking down the street with all of them, and you couldn’t walk without someone trying to take a picture of them,” Ross Duffer said

“Their lives are completely changed. I can say that none of them have turned into brats or anything. I mean, we’ll see, but so far, so good. They’re very much bonded in a way that’s going to last for the rest of their lives.”

The Stranger Things cast’s personalities may not have changed, but it’s clear that they have physically, and they’ve all got more growing to do. The longer this hiatus lasts, the more difficult a natural season to season transition becomes.

Some fans have speculated that the show might need to create a time jump, setting the show in the ’90s instead of the ’80s, but there’s been no official word on that. Time will tell on whether the unavoidable delay to production will have an impact on the plot, but we really can’t see how they’ll get around the situation without acknowledging it somehow.