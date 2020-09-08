Stranger Things Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And You Need to Know Everything Latest Here !!

- Advertisement -

Things are about to get way more strange, as season two of Stranger Things is out. As El and the four troublemakers keep flipping from one world to the other, the audience also flips from the state of happiness to utter panic in moments.

The Duffer Brothers got loads of Awards for this Science fiction-horror series, and the best part is that this captivating storyline along with having great animations, was backed up by scientific facts. They’ve managed to keep everyone at the edge of the seat throughout the whole season.

Stranger Things 2 Release Date

Released on 27th of October in 2017, it was on the most viewed series in many nations. Love from all over the world poured in and apart from the best prime time horror series, it bagged more than 20 awards.

Stranger Things 2 Cast

As for the casting, our favourite casts are still there, like Millie Bobby as El/ Jane, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Moan Schnapp as Will, Gatten Matarazzo as the funny and stupid Dustin and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas. Moreover, a new girl joins the group and shares the adventures, i.e., Max (Sadie Sink). Other casts like Joe Keery (Steve), David Harbour (Hopper), Winona Ryder (Joyce) are also there.

Stranger Things 2 Plot

Even after literally going through hell and horrors, Will catches the scent of oncoming disaster as a part of the Demogorgon is still left in him. Our small team was formidable on finding El, and they come across a new student, Max. Meanwhile, El was taken in by Hopper even though he knew the stakes were high. Will’s brother, Jonathan along with his newfound love Nancy have an adventure of their own. El tries to come back but was disappointed to see Will so familiar with Max. The Demogorgon takes over the will, and he’s trapped in the ‘Upside Down’ while Hopper gets the idea that the Russians are involved. And to save Will the team gives their everything to get him back, and the only solution is to find El before the world is doomed. This season is filled all the horrors and adventures one can dare to fantasize.