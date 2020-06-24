Home Movies Stay Ready to be Amazed by Matrix 4
Stay Ready to be Amazed by Matrix 4

By- Pristha Mondal

The Matrix is an American film written and directed by Lana Wachowski. A computer-generated future, called, The Matrix, is used to silence the human population. It gets the energy from the body temperature of human beings. Neo, a character of Matrix, is known to defeat that machine and free human beings from its dominance. Neo does this with the help of others, too, known to have played a part in this film. Watch this film series to know more about this machine and beat the beast to get the best!

Release date of Matrix 4

In 2019, it was officially announced that Matrix 4 would be out on May 20, 2021. But this pandemic situation has made the fans wait a little more for another great comeback.
As of now, the production has come to a halt. And it has been known from the sources that the release of Matrix 4 has been altered to April 2022 so far.

Casting Members of Matrix 4

We can understand it very well that Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will again be coming back in the lead role of Neo and Trinity to amaze the audience with their power pack performance. But there is no exact news on how they will be again rushing in this sequel.

Other than that, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be joining as young Morpheus, and Jessica Henwick is set to play a character just like the female version of Neo. In addition to this, others have been confirmed to join too. Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Andrew Caldwell, Toby Onwumere, Brian J. Smith, and Eréndira Ibarra.

The plot of the Matrix 4

There is no such news regarding the story of the fourth part of the Matrix. But there is some news about renaming this sequel with something unique. There would not just be a number specified after the name.

The trailer is not out as well. But the writer of this series has confirmed to bring the best plot and some quirky scenarios too. Stay tuned to get stupefied!

