STATION 19 SEASON 3: Release date, Cast, ABC air date, Trailer updates, Story plot expected and Additional Information Here

- Advertisement -

Station 19’ is an American action drama series that airs on ABC. It first premiered on March 22, 2018, and has been created by Stacy McKee. McKee is also an executive producer for the show along with Shonda Rhimes.

RELEASE DATE:

‘Station 19’ Season 2 premiered on October 4, 2018. As far as the next season is concerned, we have good news for the fans. The show has been renewed and ‘Station 19’ Season 3 is expected to release sometime on January 23, 2020.

TRAILER:

While we all wait for season 3, Check out the trailer of season 2 for brief details on this series.

CAST:

The main cast who will feature in ‘Station 19’ season 3 series are:

Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Alberto Frezza as Ryan Tanner, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera and Brenda Song as JJ.

STORY PLOT:

‘Station 19’ follows the lives of the brave firefighters in the Seattle Fire Department at Station 19 and explores how they live their personal and professional lives. The show also explores how the firefighters manage to balance personal aspects and duties, wherein they have to place their work before how they feel about certain individuals on their team. The series explores this down the ranks, from the lieutenant to the newest recruits. Since the show is a spin-off of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ one might expect it to be headed in a similar direction and following a similar format.