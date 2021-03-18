Start Of The Campaign With The Victory Of World Champion PV Sindhu; Saina Withdrew From The Match Due To Injury

World champion PV Sindhu started her campaign with a victory on Wednesday at the All England Badminton Championships. While Saina Nehwal had to leave the first match midway due to injury, in the men’s singles, B Sai Praneeth, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, and Sameer Verma have reached the second round.

Kidambi Srikanth and Parupalli Kashyap suffered defeat. In the women’s doubles, the pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also reached the second round. Apart from these, in the men’s doubles too, the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also reached the second round.

Olympic silver medalist Sindhu outperformed Malaysia’s No. 32 Sonia Chia 21-11, 21-11 in the Women’s Singles. In the match that lasted 38 minutes, both players were tied at 7-7 in the first set. Sindhu then scored 3 points in the tie-break to win the match in her favor.

In the second set, Sonia led 10-8, but Sindhu returned to take an 11-10 lead.

Then both were tied 17-17. But taking advantage of Sonia’s mistakes, Sindhu won it with 3 points. Now Sindhu will next face fifth seed Denmark’s line Kristoffersen in the next round.

Saina crashed out due to injury in the opening match against seventh seed Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark on Wednesday night. The pain in his right Thai increased. After which he left the match in the middle.

At the same time, Men’s Sigils World No-10 Praneeth defeated Toma Jr. of France 21-18, 22-20 to enter the next round. While HS Prannoy beat Malaysia’s Darren Liva 21-10 21-10. Sameer Verma defeated Brazil’s Yagor Coelho 21-11 21-19. At the same time, Lakshya Sen also reached the second round by defeating world number 18 Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand 21-18, 21-12.

Earlier in the women’s doubles match, Ashwin and Sikki defeated Thailand Benyapa Amsard and Nunatakarn Amsard 21-14, 21-12. The pair will face sixth-seeded Bulgaria’s Gabriela Stoeva and Stephani Stoeva in the next round.

In the men’s doubles, the sixth-seeded pair of Satwik and Chirag beat the pair of Nikhar Garg of England and Anirudh Mayekar of India 21-7 21-10 in 19 minutes in a one-sided match. Satwik and Chirag will clash against Kim Astrup and Anders Skarup Rasmussen of Denmark. The Danish pair won the title by defeating the Indian pair at the Swiss Open.

In the men’s singles, eighth seed Srikanth lost to Ireland’s unseeded Nguyen Nahat. In the match which lasted for an hour, the first set was won by Nahat 21-11. After that, Srikanth took the second 21-15. Nahat then returned and won the match, winning the third set 21–12. Commonwealth gold medalist Kashyap was defeated by top seed Kento Momota of Japan.

In other results, Malaysia’s Ong Yiu Sin and Tiyo Ai defeated India’s MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila 21-13, 21-12. The women’s duo of Jakampudi Meghna and Poorvisha S Ram were also eliminated 10-21, 15-21 to Denmark’s Alexandra Boje and Mette Poulsen.