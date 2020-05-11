STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 2 – WILL BABY YODA RETURN?, CAST AND RELEASE DATE

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Star Wars: The Mandalorian quickly became pop culture. In no small part to its great pieces and deep dive into the galaxy. Anticipating the show’s success, Disney renewed the series making us clear that The Mandalorian wasn’t going away anytime soon.

CAST:

Much of the main cast will return for Season 2, including Pedro Pascal as Din, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, and Esposito as Moff Gideon. Esposito’s role this time around will be more significant than in Season 1.

STORY PLOT:

The Mandalorianinitially follows Din Djarin, who is more commonly referred to as Mando, on a mission from the Client. To retrieve a package. However, this turns out to be a child of the same unknown alien species as Yoda. When Mando realizes the Client intends to kill and experiment on the Child (Baby Yoda), he frees him and goes on the run. The next few episodes then follow Mando and the Child’s adventures throughout the galaxy, where they meet a variety of characters who end up helping them at the end of the season.

RELEASE DATE:

The Mandalorian Season 2 is set for release in October, with no more specific date given. It’s unclear at this time, however, if the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will in any way affect the release of Season 2.

More details will come over the coming months, so to check back often as we update with more news on the moscoop.

TRAILER:

No trailers for Season 2 have been released at this time. The first trailer for Season 1 was released at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, which was in April 2019. Due to the cancellation of several high-profile, it’s unclear when the first trailer for Season 2 will sure drop.