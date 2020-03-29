Star Wars adventure: Get All Latest Updates And Lot More

- Advertisement -

Ahsoka Tano’s again in this week’s Clone Wars “Deal No Deal,” a new adventure that picks up where things left off in”Gone with a Trace.” The opening epigraph reads, “Mistakes are invaluable lessons frequently learned too late”

What happens in this week’s episode of The Clone Wars?

Things kick off with a silent character second: Ahsoka and Trace Martez focus on fixing the ex-Jedi’s shattered speeder, and Trace begins a dialog in hopes of learning about her new buddy. Not wanting to give her away Jedi history, Ahsoka constitutes a lie about having attended a school college named Skywalker Academy (following her former master, Anakin).

“There are not any academies here,” says Trace. “When there was, I could not afford it”

Turns out this Trace–with the assistance of her sister, Rafa–has fixed a starship known as the Silver Angel in her spare time, which she does not need Ahsoka to depart. So Ahsoka claims to stay around awhile making Rafa suspicious. Rafa wonders for her motives.

“I don’t have an angle. Unless perhaps to keep you out of difficulty,” Ahsoka promises her.

When Rafa talks the two girls into accompanying her to work, all of them take flight regarding the Silver Angel and leave Level 1313, en route to the mining world Kessel. (Just among this episode’s numerous references to 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope.)

As they mind off-world and fast-talk their way, Ahsoka’s existence is sensed by General Anakin Skywalker from the Venator-class Star Destroyer’s bridge. His expression is one of sorrow.

Down on Kessel’s surface, Ahsoka along with the Martez sisters watch firsthand the horrors of slave labor as Twi’leks toil from the”spice” mines. Protected cash for Rafa and they head to provide their cargo.

When Rafa and Ahsoka become a debate about handling this Syndicate on Oba Diah, Trace comes to fear the crime lords might catch her boat. So she does the unthinkable: she jettisons their dispatch –30,000 credits’ worth of spice.

Ahsoka improvises a strategy to supply freight containers that are empty and utilize her Jedi mind-trick capability to market the entire charade. “You wish to pay us all our credits and send us on our way,” Ahsoka informs Marg Krim, head of this spice operation.

The trick works.

As they start their ascent credits hand, in the landing stage, the Pykes know they have been swindled and trigger a tractor beam. Many of the Syndicate’s ships encircle the Silver Angel, and the credits roll.

