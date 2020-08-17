Home Netflix Star Trek: Picard Season 2 : Release date, Cast, Plot and every...
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 : Release date, Cast, Plot and every single detail available !!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Seventeen years later, Captain Jean-Luc Picard appear at the ‘Star Trek: Nemesis’ series. 20 years of the establishment after the events of the next generations. Production is under Alex Kurtzman, executive of Star Trek universe. Season 2 will have a special surprise for the audience.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Release Date :

Till now, there is no announcement regarding the official release date for season 2. However, expectations are season 2 may fall in 2021. But predicting anything in this Corona time is not cool. We have to just wait and watch for the officials to release some news.

Plot for Star Trek: Picard Season 2 :

In a nutshell, Star Trek focuses on Picard’s archaeological interest. Along with his principal goal that revolves around some detected artefacts. Alex Kurtzman declined to reveal anything about the coming season. But at the same time hints, “Turning the control into a psychological event is research since this guy grows up. There are hopes that this will fortify Rodenberry’s optimism.” The next instalment will be slower and much more noticeable that’s for sure.

The cast for Star Trek: Picard Season 2 :

Isa Briones, Alison Pill, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Harry Treadaway, Evan Evagora will reprise their roles. Whoopi Goldberg will join the cast, and with him, Brent Sooner will also be there.

