Star Trek : Picard Season 2: plot, cast, release date and all about it

Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Picard is an American television web series and an official part of Star Trek: the next generation. CBS studios produced the previous seasons in association with secrets hideout, weed road pictures, escapist Fare, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Terry Matalas as the showrunner.

Star Trek: Picard Season2:

The second season of this television we’d like series features Jean Luc Picard after he dies, and his consciousness was transferred into a new synthetic body. All whole season one shows how his life changes and things that he had to cope up with.

Patrik Stewart stars as Picard reprises his role in the series Star Trek: next generation and other star trek media. The second season was in development for months before It officially announced in January 2020, with Matalas joining the team.

Release date and trailer:

Filming is expected to occur in California at the beginning of June 2020 or after restrictions pull off due to COVOID19. The season two is scheduled to premiere on CBS All Access in late 2020 or early 2021 with twenty-one episodes.

Cast and team:

The cast. of the second season will probably be picked from season one, which may include: Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Brion, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santago Cabrera.

