STAR TREK-DISCOVERY SEASON 3: LATEST NEWS, RELEASE DATE AND MORE INFORMATION

ABOUT THE SERIES:
Star Trek prequel Discovery season 3 just became a sequel. With the return of new season flinging our heroes far into the future. They leave them facing a world where the Federation may no longer exist.
CAST:
The cast includes main characters like:
- Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham)
- Doug Jones (Saru)
- Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets)
- Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly)
- Wilson Cruz (Hugh Culber)
- And Michelle Yeoh’s Captain/Emperor Georgiou expected to appear in a guest capacity in multiple episodes.
STORY PLOT:
After investigating the mysterious Red Angel and the signals it was leaving in season two, the Discovery crew battled against the evil AI Control. Then they send themselves into a wormhole over 900 years into the future. The trailer makes clear, the Discovery crew find themselves in a completely new environment where the intergalactic power of the Federation and Starfleet has faded and new conflicts drawing our heroes into trouble.
RELEASE DATE:
It has been confirmed that the first season of Star Trek: Discovery will air on episode 4 from Sunday 15th December 15 at 8 pm.
TRAILER:
Yes, you can see it here. Click on the link below to watch it. It was released at New York Comic-Con in October 2019.