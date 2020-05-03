Home Movies STAR TREK-DISCOVERY SEASON 3: LATEST NEWS, RELEASE DATE AND MORE INFORMATION
STAR TREK-DISCOVERY SEASON 3: LATEST NEWS, RELEASE DATE AND MORE INFORMATION

By- Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE SERIES:

Star Trek prequel Discovery season 3 just became a sequel. With the return of new season flinging our heroes far into the future. They leave them facing a world where the Federation may no longer exist.

CAST:

The cast includes main characters like:

  •  Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham)
  •  Doug Jones (Saru)
  •  Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets)
  •  Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly)
  • Wilson Cruz (Hugh Culber)
  • And Michelle Yeoh’s Captain/Emperor Georgiou expected to appear in a guest capacity in multiple episodes.

STORY PLOT:

After investigating the mysterious Red Angel and the signals it was leaving in season two, the Discovery crew battled against the evil AI Control. Then they send themselves into a wormhole over 900 years into the future. The trailer makes clear, the Discovery crew find themselves in a completely new environment where the intergalactic power of the Federation and Starfleet has faded and new conflicts drawing our heroes into trouble.

STAR TREK-DISCOVERY SEASON 3

RELEASE DATE:

It has been confirmed that the first season of Star Trek: Discovery will air on episode 4 from Sunday 15th December 15 at 8 pm.

 TRAILER:

Yes, you can see it here. Click on the link below to watch it. It was released at New York Comic-Con in October 2019.

Rida Samreen

