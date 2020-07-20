Home TV Show Star Trek Discovery Season 3: Release Date, Review, Cast, Story, And Everything...
TV Show

Star Trek Discovery Season 3: Release Date, Review, Cast, Story, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

By- Tejeshwani Singh

All the sci-fi fans are waiting for the third season of this fantastic space saga directed by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman. From the first season, which was released in 2017, the series has been full of exciting adventures. So, when the new season was announced, fans have been nothing but excited. If you are looking for further updates, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Release date

Season 3 of Star Trek Discovery was scheduled to be released in April 2020, and run for 13 episodes. But it is delayed because of the apocalypse in the real world- the Coronavirus. But the good thing is that the shooting was completed and the post-shooting work is in progress from home. The unique light and sound effects are difficult to achieve from home. This is also causing the delay.

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Trailer 

There has been a gap of almost 16 months between the two seasons between the first two seasons, and there is no confirmed date for the release of the new season. About the trailer, there is no official trailer released yet. There might be a teaser, but if you look for a container, you will find video clips of previous seasons. 

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Plot

At the end of season 2, the cast was in a very insecure, unpredictable and risky situation. A lot of twists and turns are expected in this season. The show’s hero space ship, called the USS Discovery, was pushed 930 years in the future, in the 32nd century, to be specific. The main focus of this season would be, “how will they come back?” Captain Spock and Pike are not in the picture. 

Anson Mount had only one year of the contract, so he is not expected to be seen this season. But the crew is stuck. They have nowhere to go. They have to figure out a solution soon, or they will run out of time. The teaser shows everyone in good shape. But let’s not forget, they are floating in the space, with no time on their hands. They have no clue what is waiting for them out there. Are they prepared?

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Cast

Here is who we know is confirmed to be seen.

  •  Michael Burnham: Sonequa Martin-Green
  • Saru: Doug Jones
  • Sylvia Tilly: Mary Wiseman
  • Emperor Georgiou: Michelle Yeoh
  • Lt. Joann Owosekun: Oyin Oladejo
  • Dr. Hugh Culber: Wilson Cruz
  • Keyla Detmer: Emily Coutts
  • Paul Stamets: Anthony Rapp
Also Read:  The Last Kingdom season 3: Cast, Trailer and Everything You Should Know
Also Read:  STAR TREK DISCOVERY SEASON 3: CAST, CHARACTERS, RELEASE DATE, INTERESTING FACTS, PLOT LINES
Tejeshwani Singh

Must Read

Little Things Season 4: Is Hopper Returning? All about Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot and latest updates See

Celebrity rahul Kumar -
Buckle up lovers, Stranger Things is returning at 2021 with a year on Netflix. That marks the anniversary of the launch of its season....
Read more

The Haunting of Hill House season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And Everything you want to know!!

TV Show Tejeshwani Singh -
The most awaited series is about to come this 2020. Mike Flanagan creator of The Haunting of Bly Manor AKA season 2 has almost...
Read more

The Final Call Season 2: Did Krishnamurthy get his new disciple??Spoilers, Release, Plot, And Much More!! See.

Celebrity rahul Kumar -
Zee5 First web series Closing Call is a"must-watch" Web series. It's everything humor, suspense, excitement, an action that a viewer desires for. The narrative...
Read more

Wakfu Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Episodes of the Series, And Know Everything !!!

TV Show Pristha Mondal -
After an epic standoff between two strong forces to be reckoned with, Wakfu-obsessed Nox (Arthur Bostrom) and Yugo's secretive guardian Grougaloragran (Benoit Allemagne), the...
Read more

Outlander Season 6: Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe will come back in Season 6. Release Date, Plot, And Major Information.

TV Show mukesh choudhary -
Season 6 of the very popular series Outlander has been verified by Starz and fans are tremendously excited about what the coming season will...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.