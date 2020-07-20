Star Trek Discovery Season 3: Release Date, Review, Cast, Story, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

All the sci-fi fans are waiting for the third season of this fantastic space saga directed by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman. From the first season, which was released in 2017, the series has been full of exciting adventures. So, when the new season was announced, fans have been nothing but excited. If you are looking for further updates, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Release date

Season 3 of Star Trek Discovery was scheduled to be released in April 2020, and run for 13 episodes. But it is delayed because of the apocalypse in the real world- the Coronavirus. But the good thing is that the shooting was completed and the post-shooting work is in progress from home. The unique light and sound effects are difficult to achieve from home. This is also causing the delay.

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Trailer

There has been a gap of almost 16 months between the two seasons between the first two seasons, and there is no confirmed date for the release of the new season. About the trailer, there is no official trailer released yet. There might be a teaser, but if you look for a container, you will find video clips of previous seasons.

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Plot

At the end of season 2, the cast was in a very insecure, unpredictable and risky situation. A lot of twists and turns are expected in this season. The show’s hero space ship, called the USS Discovery, was pushed 930 years in the future, in the 32nd century, to be specific. The main focus of this season would be, “how will they come back?” Captain Spock and Pike are not in the picture.

Anson Mount had only one year of the contract, so he is not expected to be seen this season. But the crew is stuck. They have nowhere to go. They have to figure out a solution soon, or they will run out of time. The teaser shows everyone in good shape. But let’s not forget, they are floating in the space, with no time on their hands. They have no clue what is waiting for them out there. Are they prepared?

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Cast

Here is who we know is confirmed to be seen.