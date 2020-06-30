Star Trek Discovery Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

About Star Trek Discovery Season 3

Star Trek: Discovery is a television series that falls beneath the genres of science fiction, adventure, and drama. It’s created by Alex Kurtzman and Bryan Fuller and produced by Living Dead Guy Productions, Roddenberry Entertainment, Secret Hideout, and CBS Television Studios. It is based on Star Trek by Gene Roddenberry.

Star Trek: Enterprise with four seasons and it’s sequel Star Trek precedes it: Picard has introduced one season. Star Trek: Discovery includes just two seasons with 29 episodes, each person being half an hour to one hour on an average.

Star Trek Discovery Season 3: Release date- new season delayed!

On account of the preceding seasons success, the show was quickly renewed for a third season in February 2019. Production on season three started soon after. The filming had wrapped up in February 2020, and only work stayed. The new season had a launch date of April 2020, but the present pandemic globally supposed that work on it needed to be delayed.

Now, we don’t understand when viewers will get to see the show back. However, according to reports, the work on VFX, sound, editing remains to be done. Series editor Scott Amazon has also confirmed that work on post-production is ongoing, albeit at a slow pace. A new launch date hasn’t been announced yet, but we assume that the season will release somewhere around 2021 or 2020.

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Cast

Going by the trailer of the upcoming season, some personalities are going to return for sure:

Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham

Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly

Doug Jones as Saru

Oyin Oladejo as Lt. Joann Owosekun

Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber

Emily Coutts as Keyla Detmer

Michelle Yeoh as Emperor Georgiou

Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets

Star Trek Discovery Season 3: Plot

These storylines for the season’s specifics haven’t been made public yet. We will know that the team made a 930-year jump into the future at the end of the season. The time leap has also freed the show by the Star Trek continuity, which implies that the series will be venturing towards land in the third season. We can presume that the season will deal with impacts and the consequences of this time jump. Reports indicate that season three will undergo a total change and will be filled with conflicts. The season will tie the plot points tightly into the first Star Trek. Fans can expect good things from the addition.

Star Trek Discovery Season 3: Trailer

CBS released a short promo teasing the third season very lately. In it, we may see the USS Discovery team’s situation is in after the time leap. Viewers also get a little sneak peek of the new characters who will join in season three. Fans can check out the teaser for themselves here:

