STAR TREK DISCOVERY SEASON 3: RELEASE DATE, CAST AND TRAILER

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the series has reportedly been delayed until later in the year. But, fear not as there is still plenty to learn about the upcoming season, which will take us boldly beyond where Star Trek has ever been before as we jump 930 years into the future which is a period in the Star Trek timeline that has so far remained unexplored.

CAST:

The Star Trek: Discovery season 3 cast, with Section 31 head Ash Tyler, Klingon High Council leader L’Rell, Captain Christopher Pike, Lieutenant Spock, Number One, Sarek, Amanda Grayson, and even occasional Harry Mudd all left behind in the 23rd century. More actors like Shazad Latif, Mary Chieffo, Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Rebecca Romijn, James Frain, Mia Kirshner, and Rainn Wilson are also most likely to show up this year.

STORY PLOT:

The Star Trek: Discovery season 3 plot has in store for Burnham, Saru, and the rest of the crew in the 32nd century. This remains something of an undiscovered country. Indeed, there are echoes of Star Trek: Voyager in a set-up that dumps a Federation crew in an unknown period. It also leaves them to fend for themselves with no obvious allies to rely on. We can only hope that Discovery dares to push the Trek storytelling envelope, rather than simply reverting to franchise clichés as Voyager did.

But transporting the show 930 years into the future is such a bold move that it can’t help but take the show in new directions. It has the potential to shake things up even more than the quest-themed season 2 did after the war footing of Star Trek: Discovery season 3.

RELEASE DATE:

Despite Star Trek: Picard coming to an end, there’s still no Star Trek: Discovery season 3 release date. We previously thought the series would return in April. Due to this pandemic of the corona, the release date has been delayed.

TRAILER:

The Star Trek: Discovery season 3 trailer also suggests the new episodes will cover an extended period. Click on the link below to watch the trailer.