Star trek discovery season 3 all the latest news and updates

Star Trek: Discovery is an American web television series created for CBS All Access. It is now available on Netflix. It is the seventh series in the Star Trek franchise.

Till now, the series consists of two seasons. The first season premiered on September 24, 2017. It consists of 15 episodes. The second season premiered on January 17, 2019. It consists of 14 episodes.

The series holds an IMDb rate of 7.3 and 83% Rotten Tomatoes review. All the episodes have a run time of 40-65 mins. All the fans around the world are waiting for season 3 eagerly.

The adventure of space is something to wait for.

Star Trek Discovery season 3 Cast

The first trailer confirms there are many returning actors. They are Michael Burnham as Sinequa Martin-Green, Saru as Doug Jones, Sylvia Tilly as Mary Wiseman, Dr. Hugh Culber as Wilson Cruz, Lt. Joann Owosekun as Oyin Oladejo, and many more.

There are also new additions like Anson Mount (Christopher Pike) and Ethan Peck (Spock).

Star Trek Discovery season 3 Plot

Jonathan Frakes has directed some episodes of Discovery. He said that fans can expect a more light-hearted tone in the upcoming episodes.

At the end of season two, they flash-forwarded I to 930 years. Michael Burnham has found a new core and a new partner in crime. So again, there’s this give shift on that show. Driven by the pain and guilt of her past and more about the magical reunification of the Discovery crew.

Coming to Spock. Expect the character to be very different in season three to the one we met in season two.

In the new season, we will find the journey more into the future.

Star Trek Discovery season 3 Release Date

The season began filming in July 2019. But rumours say this not yet ready there will be a delay for the release. The first trailer has, although, arrived in the world.

We can expect the new chapter to arrive in 2020 soon. The world waits to see when the stars are going to land.