When is Spinning Out season 2 released on Netflix? Who might be in the cast?

Netflix’s ice skating drama Spinning Out follows the fortunes of Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario, best known to many in the UK as Effy Stonem at Skins) that is prepared to quit skating eternally after a dreadful fall took her from the competition. But when she’s given a second chance for a skater paired with awful boy Justin (Evan Roderick) she soon realizes she is going to have to overcome far more challenges than just those on the ice if she is going to succeed.

The very first season of the series was a hit Netflix, but will there be more dance on ice in 2020 or even 20201?

Is there going to be a Spinning Out season 2 on Netflix?

Regrettably, Netflix announced it would be canceling the hockey play in February 2020, only a month later it landed on the streamer.

Despite taking to Twitter to need Spinning Out of Spinning Out season 1 was abandoned using the audience on a big cliff hanger not knowing whether Kat and Justin had made it into the nationals — and now it looks like they will never know.

When is Spinning Out season 2 released on Netflix?

As of February 2020, it looks like there’ll be no Spinning Out year 2 on Netflix. The series could be brought back on a different stage, following in the footsteps of other canceled Netflix series such as One Day at a Time. If that’s true, it’s likely fans will need to wait a while yet before period 2.

Who might be in the cast?

The season one throw included Kaya Scodelario, Evan Roderick, January Jones, Willow Shields, Amanda Zhou, Will Kemp, Svetlana Efremova, Mitchell Edwards, Sarah Wright Olsen, David James Elliott, Johnny Weir, Kaitlyn Leeb, and Jonathan Van Ness. Currently, no official casting has been announced for two.