Spiderman 3: Important Criticism And Plot We Know So Far It

By- Tejeshwani Singh
The third instalment of the Spiderman series was released in 2007. Directed by Sam Raimi with a budget of 250 million US dollars it starred Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker, alongside Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane. The cast also included James Franco, Thomas Haden Church, Topher Grace, Bryce Dallas Howard, James Cromwell, Rosemary Harris and J. K. Simmons.

Criticism

According to most critics, the directors and the studio tried to fit in too many characters into that small window. All these characters who were crammed in were fighting for the little attention they got in the film, which makes them very forgettable.

There were complex plots and subplots, enough for two separate films, coupled with some pretty average acting that left a pretty sour taste in the mouths of many. The directors gambled a lot by incorporating 3 different villains in that short time, which didn’t go down very well with the fans.

Spiderman 3

This was mainly due to the dedicated fans who waited for its release for 3 years after the release of the second instalment. The first and the second Spiderman movies were so good that the stakes were very high for this one. Unfortunately, even with a budget like that, the film wasn’t good enough.

Spiderman 3

Plot

Without trying to spoil the whole movie, here is the film in a nutshell. Spiderman comes across an extra-terrestrial symbiote which latches itself onto the hero. This, in turn, affects Peter’s behavioural patterns, and he becomes an angry young man. But thankfully he manages to get it off him only to find himself fighting it in the end.

Merits

The film had its merits also. The fight scenes in between were very arousing. This was probably the best way to end the trilogy of the Spiderman franchise. Most people didn’t like the second reboot of Spiderman. The movie made a whopping 895 million dollars in the box office, which was at that time the highest-grossing Spiderman movie.

Tejeshwani Singh

