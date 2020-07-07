Home Movies Spider Man of into Spider- Verse 2: will there be sequel ??...
Spider Man of into Spider- Verse 2: will there be sequel ?? let’s see

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse:

Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse is a 2018 American computer-animated superhero film featuring Miles Morales in Carnations with Marvel comics character Spider-Man. It is produced by Columbia Pictures and Sony pictures animation in association with Marvel. The story follows Miles Morales as he becomes a new spider Man and joins other spider people from various dimensions to save New York city from Kingpin.

Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse 2 release:

The long-awaited sequel to spider Man into the Spider-Verse is now in production progress. Nick Kondo, the lead animator at Sony Imageworks, posted that the estimated schedule date of release is 7 October 2022.

Spider- Verse 2
🚜Auto-Freak

The plot of the sequel:

According to the sources and wild guesses, the sequel will continue the story of Miles Morales, not much else to know about. Still, it’s expected that popular Spider-Gwen character from the previous film voice by Hailee Steinfield will surely return. The post-credits sequence of the first movie too.

Characters that may introduce: 

The sequel of Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse can introduce Mayday Parker, daughter of Peter Parker from another universe. We will also see Takuya Yamashiro incoming sequel, who is Toe’s Japanese version of Spider-Man.

