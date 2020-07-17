SPIDER-MAN 3: PLOT, CAST, STORYLINE, AND OTHER LATEST UPDATES

- Advertisement -

Is there anybody on this planet who doesn’t know about spider-man? Well, everybody does. And why not? We first came across this American superhero film in 2002 which was written by Sam Raimi and it has set its place firmly in everybody’s heart. But here we are talking about the second spider-man reboot — “Spiderman: homecoming”.the film was released in 2017 based on the Marvel Comics directed by Jon Watts. The movie had distributors -sony pictures released and co-produced by Columbia pictures and marvel studios.

Spiderman homecoming was released in 2017, as a part of phase three of MCU. The movie collected over $880 million worldwide. The second sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home, was released on July 2, 2019. And spidey fans must be waiting for the third sequel of the movie. Yes, there is delightful news about it.

Spiderman 3: Release date?

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures announced in September 2019 that they will make the third sequel soon and Watts returned to write along with Zendaya also confirmed to get back in the sequel in October 2019. Sony also had signed Tom Holland for the project uncharted which was to be released before spider man 3 but thanks to COVID-19 again for affecting the productions and clashing the scheduled dates for the movies.

The third sequel was scheduled to be released in November 2021. But Sony has not made any confirmation yet. A troublesome situation for production.

Spiderman 3:Cast, Tom Holland to make a comeback?

Unfortunately, there are no updates about the cast yet. But Tom Holland is surely playing his role as peter parker in the movie. Also, Zendaya is confirmed to play her role again which means there will be emotional roller coaster rides for sure in the next sequel. There may be more actors reprising their roles.

Spiderman 3: Plot?

The title of the third sequel is not confirmed yet but funny names are going viral on the internet because of an ongoing pandemic. Also because of the last two names homecoming and far from home. As a fan, you might have also guessed the name of the movie. Heartbreakingly, Mysterio discovers the true identity of spider man which will bring so many troubles to our spidey. Sadly, there is no trailer out based on which we could guess the twist we might see in the 3rd part of the movie.

We will update you soon with all the details about the most awaited sequel of the spiderman.

But we have to wait till Sony confirms anything about the production.