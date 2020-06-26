Home Movies Spider-Man 3 (2008): Cast, Sequel, Plot With More Updates
Spider-Man 3 (2008): Cast, Sequel, Plot With More Updates

By- Tejeshwani Singh

Spider-Man is the last Spider-Man from the Sam Raimi trilogy. Released with high expectations, the film was highly successful. The film was the highest-grossing superhero movie of that time until its record was broken by Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight in 2008.

The first two parts of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man met with critical acclaim and were equally successful. However, Spider-Man 3 received mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience. One of the reasons for mixed reviews was due to having many villains in the film. 

Spider-Man 3 was also the highest budgeted film ever made at that time. The budget of the film was around $250 million to $200 million. The film is still very close to all the Spider-Man movies because of its faithfulness to comic book, action scenes, and many more reasons. 

Several live-action Spider-Man films have been released after Spider-Man 3, but Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy is still considered the best by many people worldwide. 

 

Spider-Man 3 Cast:

Spider-Man 3 includes Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Thomas Haden Church, Topher Grace, Bryce Dallas Howard, James Cromwell, and J.K Simmons. Spider-Man 3 was the only film of the trilogy to have multiple villains. 

Plot:

Spider-Man 3 continues shortly after the events of Spider-Man 2. Peter Parker bonds with a symbiotic alien, which gives him high power while also unleashing the anger in him. The film also shows the origin of Sandman and Venom and the reasons why Spider-Man has to face them. The climax of the film is excellent with many villains and outstanding stunt choreography.   

 

Sequel:

A sequel to Spider-Man 3 was announced with a tentative release date of May 2011. The sequel was titled Spider-Man 4. However, creative differences between Sam Raimi and the producers of Spider-Man 4 grew. 

It is believed that the producers were not going with Sam Raimi’s idea and wanted many more things to be added in the film. Sam Raimi went on with producer’s design and said Venom and Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man 3, which resulted in the movie getting mixed reviews. 

Hence, Sam Raimi did not want to go with the producer’s suggestions. Eventually, Spider-Man 4 was canceled. A reboot of Spider-Man was released in 2012, starring Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man. 

tRaIlEr

Spider-Man 3 (2008): Cast, Sequel, Plot With More Updates

