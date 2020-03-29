Home Movies Spenser Confidential: Netflix movie described as a ‘paint-by-numbers mess’ in first reviews
Spenser Confidential: Netflix movie described as a ‘paint-by-numbers mess’ in first reviews

By- Raman Kumar
Mark Wahlberg’s brand new Netflix film, Spenser Confidential, was described as a”paint-by-numbers wreck” in its very first testimonials.

The action-comedy is the first movie for its stage of Wahlberg and reunites him.

Wahlberg plays a disgraced detective in the movie, who associates with his former boxing trainer (Alan Arkin) and a heavyweight winner (Winston Duke) to resolve a puzzle involving corrupt cops and gangland crime.

The movie has, however, unimpressed critics. For IndieWire, David Ehrlich described the movie as an”ultra-disposable self-parody” which”classes with Substantial Overcompensation Energy”.

He added: “The outcome is a junky, paint-by-numbers offense saga that piles around The City such as Cats will not Singin’ in the Rain.”

Frank Scheck, for your Hollywood Reporter, condemned Wahlberg and Berg to get”going through the motions”, writing: “Spenser Confidential appears to be aiming to get a buddy-film, action-comedy vibe, but the issues are that there is virtually no chemistry between Wahlberg and Duke, the gags are feeble at best, and the activity is purely pro forma.”

“Spenser Confidential is a poor picture about poor cops featuring poor Boston accents,” composed the Boston Globe’s Matthew Gilbert.

“Sometimes it strives to become a Dirty Harry film or to ape, the dark sense of Gone Baby Gone,” composed ABC News critic Mark Kennedy. “Other times it strives to be a friend comedy but with a few real laughs, if you don’t take into account the line’ Can you just kick me, bro?’ funny.”

Also Read:  The Venture Bros. has been lauded and heralded as the peak of American animated television

Others, however, were more free. Back in Variety, Peter DeBruge described the movie as”an entertaining view than The Irishman”, while Kenneth Turan from the Los Angeles Times indicated that a potential sequel” would not be a half-bad idea”.

Also Read:  Movies: The Boys in the Band, died at age 84

Comedian, actor, and podcaster Marc Maron and rapper Article Malone also star in the movie, which marks the fifth Wahlberg car in a row which Berg has led. Spenser Confidential follows Lone Survivor (2013), Deepwater Horizon (2016), Patriots Day (2016) and Mile 22 (2018).

The movie dropped on Netflix now (6 March).

Raman Kumar
