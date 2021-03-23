Southern Survival Season 2: Where The BattlBox Team Brings Survival Equipment To The Ultimate Test!!

Southern Survival Season is a drama and fantasy-themed reality television show. The plot revolves around the BattlBox team, who will put extreme survival techniques to the test when testing outdoor and survival gear.

The shows portray six Battlbox workers as they film in the BattlBox Westfield, which is an open area. It entails doing strange experiments in the open air. They’ve been given the job of conducting experiments and testing novel and amusing goods, and things are likely to take an explosive turn from here.

Mikki is the show’s most famous character. With mainly average ratings, the show currently has a mediocre IMBD rating of 5.2. If you enjoy elements such as strangeness and nature, you can watch it on Netflix.

Review:

Georgia is the setting for the series. These people put all kinds of survival gear to the test with live demonstrations that are, for the most part, practical and rational. In some, the scenarios are satirical, but just for the sake of humor. You also have a presentation and a full product evaluation at the end of those witty scenarios.

READ MORE:- MSONG EXPLODER: A Netflix Documentary Series, Must Watched Series.

The series’ cinematography, in my opinion, is excellent. The camera work is excellent, and none of the action is missed. The budget seemed to be reasonable; I didn’t see any deficits or other obvious scrimping in any of the scenarios. I was also impressed by the cast’s commitment to safety during their activities, which I observed on many occasions.

In conclusion, I did not consider any operation in this series to be block-checked or a waste of time. Every event was worthwhile, fun, educational, and entertaining. I also appreciated how much the cast included their families. Lyla-Grace, Brandon’s daughter, is a true gem.

In good faith, I can give the series high marks and recommend it to everyone. Anyone who isn’t truly amused by the show, I believe, is a generally depressed individual who needs their gramps to throw them up in the air a few times to raise their spirits.

Southern Survival is a pretty enjoyable option if you want something lighter to watch and maybe get some ideas for gear to buy to keep you alive in some extreme situation.