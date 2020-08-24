Southern Survival Season 2: Release date,plot,cast and future plans of the show !!

- Advertisement -

Netflix’s show Southern survival is all about pushing the limitations of both gears as well as individuals . It features testing of survival and outdoor gears . Till now it has an IMDb rating of 5.2/10 and is going on great . There are demands of the audience for another season. So now the question arises what are the future plans ?

Southern Survival Season 2: Release Date

Netflix officially not announce anything regarding the show or like that . However , if viewership and audience increases in fourth coming weeks. They may announce the renewal of the show . The audience is on a playful side , so a lot of time is there for renewal status . If conditions due to virus comes under the control . Show may return or announce anything in 2021.

Southern Survival Season 2 :Plot

In season 1 we witness that every episode has a theme. Like fire in which team tests game and fire proof fabric . The episodes make viewers participate and learn something . They clearify security to use tools to escape the situation that is specific during adventures and measures . There are several products available under Battlebox’s new name. It is an anticipation to find team testing products in season 2.