Southern Survival Season 2 : Release, Cast, Plot And What's new for viewers !!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Netflix’s show Southern Survival is all about pushing the limitations of both gears as well as individuals. It features testing of survival and outdoor gears. Till now the show has 5.2/10 IMDb ratings and enjoying a high viewership. And now questions is what about its future.

Southern Survival Season 2 Release date :

Netflix or makers till now do not have any such announcement for the fans. However, if the audience and viewership increases in forthcoming weeks. They may announce the renewal of the show. The audience is on a more playful side, so a lot is increased by the prospect of renewal. If conditions because of Corona pandemic comes under control, then the show may renew in 2021.

The plot of Southern Survival and Season 2 :

In Season 1, of Southern Survival, we witness every episode has a theme. Like ‘fire’ in which team tests gear, game and fireproof fabric. The events made what viewers participate and learn something. They clarify security to use tools, to escape, a situation that is specific during adventures and measures. There are several products available under Battlbox new name. It’s anticipation to find team testing products in Season 2.

 

