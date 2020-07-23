Home TV Show SOUTHERN SURVIVAL SEASON 2: Netflix air date, Cast, Trailer, Release dates and...
SOUTHERN SURVIVAL SEASON 2: Netflix air date, Cast, Trailer, Release dates and Story plot expected.

By- Rida Samreen
Southern Survival Season 2, Netflix’s algorithm is smart, but the people running Netflix are more intelligent. Because what a better way to engage and captivate the audience than through an outdoor survival reality show when more than half the human population is under lockdown or has just emerged out of lockdown because of a pandemic.

SOUTHERN SURVIVAL SEASON 2 RELEASE DATE:

Southern Survival aired for the first time on Netflix on 3 July 2020. Netflix generally renews shows based on viewership. It usually takes a few weeks to analyze the viewerships of the series, so we would have to wait at least for a month or two to hear any official announcement. We can expect it to release around 2021 if all world’s conditions are favorable.

SOUTHERN SURVIVAL SEASON 2 CAST:

The show features the crew members of survival and outdoor company Battlbox. The crew members Daniel, Brandon, Steve, and Mikki, face various challenges. They will likely be a part of the second season, too, if there is a second season.

SOUTHERN SURVIVAL SEASON 2 STORY PLOT:

There is a fire-themed episode featuring matches that can’t be extinguished and fireproof fabrics. In a chapter titled ‘Escape,’ the crew tries to get out of an underwater car. Each chapter is more thrilling and exciting than the last. In addition to the various safety measures, the crew also takes precautions against natural calamities such as earthquakes, mudslides, and hurricanes. The series is informative, and there is a lot that the viewers can learn from the safety measures taken by the crew.

SOUTHERN SURVIVAL SEASON 2 TRAILER:

There are no trailer updates on season 2 so far. Stay tuned on moscoop for other latest information. Click on the link below to watch the trailer of season 1 to get a brief outlook on this series.

 

