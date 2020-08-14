solo levelling season 2: here will be related basic current information below article

Home Netflix solo levelling season 2: here will be related basic current information below...
By- Raman Kumar
Solo levelling New coming season going on, but what's release date in chapter 115, in your area.

There are so many novels adapting her story in ideal based and promoted her second season more than expected.

What’s Release date solo levelling season 2?

Solo levelling chapter 115 is going to be released on Wednesday, August 19, in 2020. are you excited to watch her missing story, so please attract your attraction here?

Primetime here related 

 (Korea Standard Time) Release here time-based information.

solo levelling season 2
  • Pacific Daylight Time: 10 AM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
  • Central Daylight Time: midnight on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
  • Eastern Daylight Time: 1 PM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
  • British Summer Time: 6 PM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

CHAPTER 115 SPOILERS

NOTE: read more potential about the spoilers for Solo Leveling chapter 115.

  • The United States will continue its efforts to recruit Jin-Woo with Norma.
  • Adam White will attempt to lure Jin-Woo conscious with a Runestone left by Dragon Kamish — a successful attempt.
  • Jin-Woo leads a different assignment to clear an A-rank gate, but something mysterious is afoot, a betrayal or new challenge, maybe?

Raman Kumar
