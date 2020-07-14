Solo Leveling Season 2: release date, plot and much more to know

- Advertisement -

Solo Leveling :

Solo Leveling is an anime based on a Korean web novel written by Chin-Gong. It was first printed under the Papyrus label and book by DNC media. The series was published in English format from a web novel. In English, it goes by the name “Just 1level up”.

The plot of Solo Leveling:

The story revolves around a world that is full of dangerous monsters. A group of people who undergo the title “predators” struggles with these critters. This story’s lead is Sing Jin-woo, who, unlike other predators, doesn’t have any particular ability. He is one of the E Hunters among the predators.

Season 2 release date:

This show, “Solo Leveling,” has a fanbase all over the world. After its first time, the series became successful, completed recently in March 2020, and publishing in 2018. The fans are eagerly waiting for next season, and it’s release, but no confirmation or official announcement regarding the release date is disclosed until now. It is highly probable that the sequel season would be delayed until late 2021.

The storyline of season two:

The inside information says that the season 2 plot may follow from the last scheme; for now, the season revealed two gates, contributing to brighter and other to worlds.

In Season one, Jin-woo beat King Ant up and proceed to hunt for his father. This season will witness his dad if he can find him and the obstacles and challenges he will face.

