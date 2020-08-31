Solo Leveling Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot, And Every Detail You Need to Know !!!

- Advertisement -

Solo Leveling Season 2 Chapter 117: Five chapters of Solo Leveling Season 2 has been outdoors. Each chapter was story-driven and soft-hearted. On the flip side, the cliffhanger ending has precisely what made the lovers more curious about what is going to happen after that.

So after a fantastic chapter with decent laughs and with the excellent story, here is what we know up to now about Chapter 117, for instance, launching date, spoilers, and much more.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Release date

Chapter 117 will release on September 2, 2020. A new branch will be published every Wednesday when there is no delay in the program.

The expected release time of chapter 117 is at midnight (Korean Standard Time). The English translated version will be accessible to observe only a couple of hours after the original release goes live.

Solo Leveling Season 2 All Updates

In chapter 116, we watched Jeong Ye-rim answering the question thrown by Park, wherein she stated that Hunter Sung Jin-woo might enter the hard A-rank Gate. The discussion involving Jung Yoo, Park Jong, and Hyung-Ming goes on wherein they talk about the growth in their own security to function with Jin-woo. Nevertheless, they found no information about Jin-woo.

So they opt to visit Jin-woo to work things out so he can help them, and additionally minding not to utilize a telephone call to control the issue. Meanwhile, the Jin-woo is occupied speaking to Yoo Jin about Guilds and decides to name it’AHJIN’ Guild. Jin said to locate another founding member because the name was determined.

Yoo Jin wished to understand what had happened with hunter Cha Hae-in. Jin-woo isn’t in any way interested in dealing with Chae Hae. Unexpectedly when someone yells, he looked and discovered someone greeting him introduces as Park Jong-soo, guild master of their nighttime guild. Jin-woo desired a 50-50 venture, but upon obtaining an urgent telephone, he creates a shadow swap to achieve on time.