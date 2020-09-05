Home TV Show Solo Leveling Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates For...
TV Show

Solo Leveling Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates For You!!!

By- Rahul Kumar
- Advertisement -

Five chapters of Solo Leveling Season 2 was outside. Each chapter was story-driven and soft-hearted. However, the cliffhanger ending has what made the fans more interested in what will happen after that.

So after a fantastic chapter with good laughs and with a good storyline, here’s what we know so far about Chapter 117, for example, release date, spoilers, and more.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Release Date

Chapter 117 will launch on September 2, 2020. A new branch will be published every Wednesday if there is no delay in the program.

The scheduled release time of chapter 117 is at midnight (Korean Standard Time). The English translated version will be accessible to watch only a few hours after the original release goes live.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Plot

In chapter 116, we saw Jeong Ye-rim replying the question thrown by Park, wherein she stated that Hunter Sung Jin-woo could input the difficult A-rank Gate. The discussion involving Jung Yoo, Park Jong, and Hyung-Ming goes on wherein they discuss the increase in their safety to operate with Jin-woo. But they discovered no information about Jin-woo.

So they opt to visit Jin-woo to work things out so he can assist them, and also obeying not to use a phone call to handle the issue. Meanwhile, Jin-woo is occupied talking to Yoo Jin about Guilds and decides to name it ‘AHJIN’ Guild. Jin said to locate another founding member since the title had been determined.

Also Read:  Ruth is going hold back to Glow Season 4

Yoo Jin wanted to know what had happened with hunter Cha Hae-in. Jin-woo isn’t in any way interested in working with Chae Hae. Unexpectedly when someone knocks, he looked and discovered someone greeting him and introduces as Park Jong-soo, guild master of the night guild. Jin-woo desired a 50-50 venture, but upon receiving an urgent phone, he makes a shadow exchange to reach there on time.

Also Read:  Solo Leveling Season 2: Know Everything About Cast, Plot, Release Date, And Many More !!
Rahul Kumar

Must Read

Letterkenny Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Information Here !!

Netflix Rahul Kumar -
Letterkenny is a Canadian sitcom television series. The series is aimed at Jacob Tierney and made by Jared Kelso. Mark Montefiore, Patrick O'Sullivan, Jared...
Read more

Rick And Morty Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
Are you seeing Rick and Morty Season 4? Well, be well prepared, as Season 5 is officially declared to be published shortly. Justin Roiland, the...
Read more

Solo Leveling Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates For You!!!

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
Five chapters of Solo Leveling Season 2 was outside. Each chapter was story-driven and soft-hearted. However, the cliffhanger ending has what made the fans...
Read more

Haikyuu Season 4 Part 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
Haikyuu!! This is a Japanese shōnen manga series that follows the narrative of Shōyō Hinata. A young boy chose to be a fantastic player...
Read more

Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Details

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
The Rising of the Shield Hero is a Japanese light novel series by Aneko Yusagi. It is developed into a fantasy series playing with...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.