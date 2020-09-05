Solo Leveling Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates For You!!!

- Advertisement -

Five chapters of Solo Leveling Season 2 was outside. Each chapter was story-driven and soft-hearted. However, the cliffhanger ending has what made the fans more interested in what will happen after that.

So after a fantastic chapter with good laughs and with a good storyline, here’s what we know so far about Chapter 117, for example, release date, spoilers, and more.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Release Date

Chapter 117 will launch on September 2, 2020. A new branch will be published every Wednesday if there is no delay in the program.

The scheduled release time of chapter 117 is at midnight (Korean Standard Time). The English translated version will be accessible to watch only a few hours after the original release goes live.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Plot

In chapter 116, we saw Jeong Ye-rim replying the question thrown by Park, wherein she stated that Hunter Sung Jin-woo could input the difficult A-rank Gate. The discussion involving Jung Yoo, Park Jong, and Hyung-Ming goes on wherein they discuss the increase in their safety to operate with Jin-woo. But they discovered no information about Jin-woo.

So they opt to visit Jin-woo to work things out so he can assist them, and also obeying not to use a phone call to handle the issue. Meanwhile, Jin-woo is occupied talking to Yoo Jin about Guilds and decides to name it ‘AHJIN’ Guild. Jin said to locate another founding member since the title had been determined.

Yoo Jin wanted to know what had happened with hunter Cha Hae-in. Jin-woo isn’t in any way interested in working with Chae Hae. Unexpectedly when someone knocks, he looked and discovered someone greeting him and introduces as Park Jong-soo, guild master of the night guild. Jin-woo desired a 50-50 venture, but upon receiving an urgent phone, he makes a shadow exchange to reach there on time.