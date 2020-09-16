Solo leveling Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You need to know !!

- Advertisement -

After manhwa and Anime fans lend the Korean-based webcomic show with increasing popularity, it’s been confirmed that the show is all set for another season. The official release date was finally announced to be September two after months of speculations.

The first season ended in a mysterious note, which has left a whole lot of questions. The second season will provide answers to all these. Besides, it’s also expected to delve deeper into the mysterious superpowers which Sung-Jin Woo is showed to possess in the first season.

Solo leveling Season 2 Plot

Many loose plot ends that were opened up in season one will be slowly winded up. Season 2 will also have a fair share of monster-fighting sequences, such as those that gripped the interest of its fans from the first season.

Solo leveling is based at the backdrop of South Korea and was composed by Chu-Gong, afterward printed under the papyrus tag and reported by C and D media. The action and fantasy initially accumulated fame in 2016 as a web novel that premiered in Kakao’s digital fiction page, KakaoPage, in July 2016. It was later formally accredited in English under the title, “Only I level up.”

Solo leveling Season 2 Release Date

The manhwa was accommodated and serialized since 2018 by webtoons. The serialized manhwa has been illustrated by Jang Sung-rack, who also goes by the name Dubu and is the CEO of Reduce Studio. The storyline comprises a portal site that was opened up between the earth and the creature world. The episode unleashed a reign of terror, and only a few men and women, known as the”hunters,” can destroy the monsters. The story follows the adventures of Sung Jin-Woo, a helpless hunter that turns into the majority of them all.

Solo leveling Season 2 Cast

A cast list of this next season comprises Move Joon-hee, Gyeong Hye-Park. Hwang Chi-you and Park Hee-Jin, amongst others. A new episode is going to be out every Wednesday in the first language. The English translation is expected to take a while to appear.