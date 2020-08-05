Solo Leveling Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Plot Of The Series Latest You Need To Know!

- Advertisement -

Solo Leveling is based on Novel web narrative of South Korea, which composed from the Chu — Gong and Publication is a story based fantasy and action. Licensed in English under the title I Level Up which printed by Papyrus, Kakaopage and web novel English with the publisher D&C MEDIA and serialized at Kakaopage.

It also became the season, and number one webtoon received lots of favourable reviews with its fantasy and actions from viewers with buff lovers.

If you are thinking about mind-blowing fantasy Korean stories, Novel’s and more about action thriller books, then you have to go to watch. Based story Released in English and other languages so that their lovers over the globe can quickly enjoy the mind-blowing publication narrative that was Korean.

The casting of Solo Leveling Season 2

The cast includes Sung- Jin-Woo, king Ant, Move Joon- hee etc.. All these are expected to reappear in season 2.

Solo Leveling, it is the season becomes eye-catching series which profit a great deal of reader’s attraction towards these, and it available so that more folks learn more about and can read the story which became famous around the world.

It and they improve the fandom of internet novel as well.

Solo Leveling Releasing date by D&C MEDIA

It has two volumes such as volume 1 and volume 2 as below,

Volume 1 — release date (September 26, 2019)

Volume 2 — release date (January 30, 2020)

When Solo Leveling Season 2 Release date

Solo Leveling Season 2 is going to release within this past season 2020. However, as a result of circumstances that are pandemic, it is manufacturing work on hold, but we hope it will be published earlier in 2021 or the end of 2020.