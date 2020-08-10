Home Netflix Solo Leveling Season 2: Perfect Information and Story Details Here
Solo Leveling Season 2: Perfect Information and Story Details Here

By- Raman Kumar
  • The Korean-based show publisher announced In August 2020 the webtoon Solo Leveling Season 2 will Back. Officially announced by TappyToon English webcomic platform also commented about the upcoming season.

Story and More Expectation about The Show

In a world where awakened beings called “Hunters” must battle deadly monsters to protect humanity. This series has a two dimensions story; one includes normal human species; another has monsters. Sung Jinwoo, nicknamed “the weakest hunter of all mankind,” finds himself in a constant struggle for survival. Some people in the human world choose to face demons and fight for good. To everyone’s surprise, Sung-Jin Woo was one of the few hunters. He came out to be stronger and courageous and started believing that one day he’ll be stronger like other hunters.

Solo Leveling Season 2
Cast Details About Solo levelling season 2

  • Cho Gyu-Hwan
  • Atsushi Kumamoto
  • Adam White
  • Akari Shimizu
  • A Sang Min
  • Choi Yoo-Ra
  • David Brennon
  • Elisa Radiru
  • Baek Yoon-Ho

Raman Kumar
Raman is associated with Moscoop for a long time as an International Author now he is Owner and has a keen interest in sharing news and leaks related to smartphones and gadgets. You can reach him at [email protected]

