Solar Opposites Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot and More Details

Solar Opposites Season 2: The animated series’Solar Opposites’ has renewed for a 3rd Season. It’s excellent news for those fans of the show that are yet to find that the 2nd Season of the series. The show was initially ordered for two seasons consisting of eight episodes each—the 1st Season of the animated series premiered on Hulu App in May this year. Following the achievement of the primary Season, followers and fans of the show are now awaiting the 2nd Season of Solar Opposites to launch. This is what we know up to now.

Release Date

The 1st Season of Solar Opposites was premiered on Hulu in May along with the lovers of the animated series are eagerly awaiting to see that the 2nd Season into their little displays. Hulu is to announce the release of Solar Opposites Season two. Fans of the series can expect the 2nd Season of their animated series to come out sometime next year.

Cast

The casting of Solar Opposites comprises Justin Roiland as Korvo, Mary Mack as Jesse, Thomas Middleditch as Terry, and Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack.

Plot

Solar Opposites revolves around a family of aliens who are the residents of planet Schlorp. The family is forced to leave the planet and take refuge at Earth after an asteroid destroys Schlorp. On arriving at Earth, the family settles in America. The plot of the upcoming season has not been shown yet. However, the viewers can expect to see more experiences the five aliens continue because of their birth on the ground. The fans will be able to see more of The Pupa, who’d have evolved completely.