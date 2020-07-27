Siren Season 3: Some Release Date/Updates Here

War comes to Bristol Cove in Season 3 of Freeform’s Siren (April 2, 9/8c). Also, Ryn’s infant could be the most significant bargaining chip,
“Ben’s shocking conclusion to allow the reporter to expire at the end of the year has side effects in his connection with Maddie and Ryn,” reads the community’s official synopsis for its next season premiere. “Meanwhile, a dangerous, complex new mermaid arrives in Bristol Cove, ambitious Ryn’s direction and sparking an epic undersea struggle between rival tribes. All this is complicated because Ryn’s infant, now being transported by a surrogate, needs to be safeguarded in any way costs.”
All that — and a lot more — is teased in an exclusive trailer for Siren’s third period, which delivers a first glance at new show routine Tiffany Lonsdale. Her personality, Tia, is called”a very intelligent mermaid using a highly developed comprehension of their human state. She speaks several languages, knows advanced technology and science, and has been educated as a top-level warrior” And as you’ll see in the trailer, she does not back down from a fight.
Never turn your back on the sea.
