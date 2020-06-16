Home Gaming SIMS 5: PS5 Game price, Release date, Trailer, Genre and story line
Gaming

SIMS 5: PS5 Game price, Release date, Trailer, Genre and story line

By- Rida Samreen
The Sims is a series of life simulation video games. It was developed by Maxis and published by Electronic Arts. It is part of the more extensive Sim series, started by SimCity in 1989. It is one of the best-selling video game series of all time.

It is available on various platforms such as Microsoft Windows, Mac OS, PlayStation 2, GameCube, Xbox, macOS, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS, PlayStation Portable, Java ME, BlackBerry OS, Bada, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii, etc. Sims 4 was released in 2014 and earned mixed reviews from the fans with criticism for its lack of content.

RELEASE DATE:

We do not have any official confirmation on the release of Sims 5. There has been no official statement from the creators. There’s no release date for The Sims 5, but a 2021 version is most likely.

TRAILER:

The official trailer has been released. Click on the link below to watch it. Meanwhile, stay tuned on moscoop.com for all latest updates.

GENRE:

The game lets the players create and build characters and make them face real-life situations. We will also get an online multiplayer according to the rumours. We do not have a trailer of the game as of now. But there are perfect fan-made trailers on YouTube.

The Sims 5 in development 'for a new generation' says EA | Metro News

STORY PLOT:

There will be new characters and better images for sure. We will get brilliant animation illustrations and graphics, high-quality character development this time. It is of the life simulation game genre.

Rida Samreen

