Shrek 5: will there be 5 sequel, if yes then when

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Shrek :

Shrek is a media franchise from Dream Works Animation and loosely based on William Steig’s 1990 picture book of the same name. It includes four computer-animated films Shrek (2001), Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek the third (2007), Shrek forever after (2010). According to sources and internal leaks, the gift sequel can be a 4 D movie, and its title can be Shrek 4D. It is created by William Steig and owned by Dream Work animations.

Shrek 4D and plot:

Till now as we have seen the movies primarily focuses on Shrek, a bad-tempered Ogre, who begrudgingly accepts a guest to rescue the princess. This results in finding new friends for him and going on many adventurous journeys. This theme is just related to fairy world themes and plots.
In 2016 NBC universal and Dream Work animations confirmed that Shrek five would be made to complete the five seasons movie franchise. In September 2016, Eddie Murphy confirmed that film is expected to be around 2020. Shrek five-story is with Michael MC. Cutler. Recently production team tweeted that the film making process is just ceased due to COVOID19 epidemic. However, they are putting efforts to work from home.

 

Shrek 5

If looking towards rumours and internal leaks, the Shrek 4D should release around June 2022. If production starts in late 2020, what happens let’s see.

