Shrek 5 release date, plot,cast and the latest information about the upcoming movie

Shrek 5 is the upcoming movie coming from the franchise. The film will not be the sequel of the last film from franchise ‘Shrek Forever After’ but is a reboot. The new film will have a brand new theme and plot, which is not similar to the previous four films. DreamWorks’ franchise has been working on the new film for a long time, and fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie. It’s been seven years since the official confirmation of the movie was announced. Here is all the latest information we have got.

The plot of the movie:

This is one of the successful franchises of all time. Fans are eagerly waiting for the new movie since it’s been a long time. The film is based on Shrek and the donkey and their adventures. Dreamworks’ wants a unique story that would be different from the existing Shrek movies. The owners have decided to work on the story from starch, so we don’t know what to expect. But we are sure that there will be a lot of entertainment, fun, and adventure. Michael McCullers is the new writer signed for Shrek 5.

Though the movie will have an entirely different theme, we can expect the same characters from the franchise. The cinema began to develop in 2016. The new film will also be familiar with modern gadgets.

Katzenberg said, “Before the first one was finished, we talked about what the whole story of Shrek is, and each of the chapters answers questions about the first movie and gives us an insight.” He also added, “Shrek 3 and 4 are going to reveal other unanswered questions and, finally, in the last chapter, we will understand how Shrek came to be in that swamp when we meet him in the first movie.”

Release date and trailer:

The movie is in process for a long time. It has been ten years since the release of the last film. The video does not have a release date, but the movie is expected to be released by 2022. There is no trailer available for now.