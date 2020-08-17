Shrek 5: Release date, Plot and future plans!!

- Advertisement -

Shrek is a media franchise from Dream Works Animation and loosely based on William Steig’s 1990 movie. It includes four computer-animated films. Shrek 1, Shrek 2, Shrek 3, Shrek 4 last part, i.e., fourth is Shrek forever after. According to source information, the fifth part may be a 4D or four-dimensional movie. Let’s see what’s William Steig and Dreamwork Animations planning.

Some predictions for Shrek 5 and future :

The movie series primarily focuses on Shrek, who is a bad-tempered Ogre. He begrudgingly accepts a request to rescue the princess. Resulting in finding him friends and going on many subsequent journeys. In 2016, NBC Universal and Dream Works confirmed that Shrek 5 would be the next part. This may be the last movie to complete a five-movie franchise. In September 2016, Eddie Murphy confirmed that film is expected to be in the cinemas around 2020.

The story of Shrek 5 will be the creation of Michael Mc Cullers. Recently productions tweet that production of the next movie is ceased due to pandemic and global lockdown. According to some leaks, Shrek 5 may release any time in 2020. So stay tuned and updated.