Shetland Season 6: will it comes, if yes then when, cast and plot

Shetland:

Shetland is a Scottish television crime drama series made by ITV Studios for BBC networks and is broadcast on BBC One. The theme of the series is adopted from novels of Ann Cleeves, but the series was brought to screen by David Kane and is considered as principal writer of Shetland.

Shetland Season 6:

BBC one has not announced any Airdate for the sixth season of SHETLAND series. However, filming was due to start in March but due to COVOID19 epidemic entertainment industry is just ceased, which results in immediate postpone.

Gaynor Holmes is commissioning editor for BBC drama Scottland said in December that BBC one viewers are set for an unmissed series from David Kane. BBC one has confirmed about Shetland’s season six and seven, but nothing is clear about eight and so on.

Season 5 finale and 6 plot:

The drama’s fifth season saw Perez investigating a case of the murder of a young Nigerian man Daniel and disappearance of his sister Zezi. He suspects a human trafficking gang for the murder and kidnapping of Zezi, meanwhile his main suspect Hayes family also murdered. Then he goes to Glasgow in search of Aaron, who was a prominent gang member. But till the end, he realises that Alice, the new women in Shetland that he had fallen in love with is behind all this and was the backbone of the human trafficking gang. His husband was also with her a Zezi was found in a cottage which Alice’s husband was renovating.

Cast and artists:

Douglas Henshall, Alison D’ Donnel, Steven Robertson, Mark Bonnar, Julie Graham, Lewis Howden, Erin Armstrong, Anne Kidd, Steward Porter and many more.

