Home TV Show Shetland Season 6: Release date,cast,plot and much more to know about !!
TV Show

Shetland Season 6: Release date,cast,plot and much more to know about !!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
- Advertisement -

Shetland is a Scottish television crime drama series. A creation of ITV studios for BBC and broadcast on BBC one . Ann Cleeves is the creator and direction credits to David Kane . David is also the principal writter of the show. After five successful seasons now everyone is desperate to know about season 6.

Shetland Season 6 Release Date :

Till now BBC one has no announcement for the coming seasons of the show. Even no air dates are revealed for season 6. Filming due to start in march is already facing delays . Because of this Corona pandemic entertainment industry is just ceased . Gaynor Holmes , commissioning editor for the BBC drama Scotland states .” In December BBC one viewers are set for an umissing series by David Kane .” So just wait for the announcemwnt by the officials . Till then stay tune .

Plot for Shetland Season 6 :

Though BBC confirms the renewal of the series for season 6 and 7 . But nothing too much is clear about the plot of future. The drama’s fifth season witness Perez investigating murder of young Nigerian man . Danial was murdered and her sister Zezi is missing . He suspects a human trafficking gang for kidnapping and murder. Perez than goes to Glasgow to find a gang member Aaron . Till the end Perez realises that Alice, the new woman in the Shetland . With whom he fall in love is behind all this . And she has a husband too. Zezi was found there in Alice’s cottage. Now season 6 may continue the story ……….

Also Read:  Death Note Season 2, Release Date, Cast Info And Storyline
Also Read:  Vikings season 7: Commented Release Date, Cast And Future Development Here
Yogesh Upadhyay

Must Read

Hollywood season 2; Release date; leading cast and latest updates

Netflix A.JOVITTA -
Hollywood season 2; introduction; The series Hollywood is one of the fantastic American series. It was produced by so many executive producers, namely Ryan Murphy,...
Read more

The 100 Season 8 : What’s going to be the fate of the show??

Netflix Yogesh Upadhyay -
The 100 is one of the popular teen dramas on the television at the moment. The show is currently in its seventh season and...
Read more

The Matrix 4 : Is the coming sequel facing delays!!

Movies Yogesh Upadhyay -
The Matrix is an American Media franchise, a creation by Wachowskis. The series primarily consists of a trilogy of science fiction action films. Beginning...
Read more

Bachelor in paradise season 7; latest updates and Everything you want to know so far

Netflix A.JOVITTA -
Bachelor in Paradise season 7; introduction;  The series bachelor in paradise is one of the fantastic American series, and this series is one of the...
Read more

Black Mirror Season 6 : Release date, Cast, Plot and expectations from Netflix this time !!

Netflix Yogesh Upadhyay -
Black Mirror is an amazing science fiction anthology that showcases the unanticipated consequences of new technologies. This is an excellent work by Charlie Brooker....
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.