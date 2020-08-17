Shetland Season 6: Release date,cast,plot and much more to know about !!

- Advertisement -

Shetland is a Scottish television crime drama series. A creation of ITV studios for BBC and broadcast on BBC one . Ann Cleeves is the creator and direction credits to David Kane . David is also the principal writter of the show. After five successful seasons now everyone is desperate to know about season 6.

Shetland Season 6 Release Date :

Till now BBC one has no announcement for the coming seasons of the show. Even no air dates are revealed for season 6. Filming due to start in march is already facing delays . Because of this Corona pandemic entertainment industry is just ceased . Gaynor Holmes , commissioning editor for the BBC drama Scotland states .” In December BBC one viewers are set for an umissing series by David Kane .” So just wait for the announcemwnt by the officials . Till then stay tune .

Plot for Shetland Season 6 :

Though BBC confirms the renewal of the series for season 6 and 7 . But nothing too much is clear about the plot of future. The drama’s fifth season witness Perez investigating murder of young Nigerian man . Danial was murdered and her sister Zezi is missing . He suspects a human trafficking gang for kidnapping and murder. Perez than goes to Glasgow to find a gang member Aaron . Till the end Perez realises that Alice, the new woman in the Shetland . With whom he fall in love is behind all this . And she has a husband too. Zezi was found there in Alice’s cottage. Now season 6 may continue the story ……….