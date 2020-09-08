Shetland Season 6 : Release date, cast, plot and expectations this time !

- Advertisement -

Shetland is a Scottish television crime drama series by ITV studios for BBC. BBC one is the broadcasting partner of the show. Shetland is a creation of Ann Cleeves, and the series is brought on screens by David Kane. Who is also considered as a principal writer?

Shetland Season 6 Release Date :

BBC one has not announced an air date for Shetland’s sixth season. However, filming is due to start in March this year, but it is barged due to pandemic and lockdown. Gaynor Holmes, commissioning editor for BBC, one viewer is set for an unmissing series from David Kane. The BBC also confirm Shetland’s renewal for season 6 and 7. But nothing is clear about eight and upon.

Plot Expectations from Shetland Season 6 :

The drama’s fifth season witness Perez is investigating the murder of young Nigerian Daniel. And the disappearance of his sister Zizi. He suspects human trafficking and for killing Daniel and kidnapping Zizi. He suspects Hayes’s family, but they were also murdered. Perez then goes to Glasgow to find a gang member Aaron. Till the end, Perez realizes that Alice, the new woman in Shetland with which he felt in love with. She is behind all this and the main backbone of the trafficking. Her husband is also there, and Zezi was found in his cottage. Now the story will move forward. Catching track from the end of season 5.