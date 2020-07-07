Home TV Show Shetland Season 6: plot, cast, release date and all the latest information...
Shetland Season 6: plot, cast, release date and all the latest information about the show

By- Sundari P.M
One of the most anticipated Scottish mystery series has to be Shetland. The series has five successful seasons. Season five aired between March and April 2019 on BBC One. The show gained a lot of popularity and is loved by fans globally. The show is also based on the novels written by Cleeves with some differences. After the successful completion of six seasons, BBC has confirmed that the show is renewed for not just one, but two seasons. Gaynor Holmes, Commissioning Editor of BBC Drama Scotland said, BBC One viewers are set for “an unmissable series from David Kane when it returns next year.”

The plot of the show:

In Season 5, we saw lots of mystery and intriguing moments. Perez investigated the murder of a young Nigerian man, Daniel, and his sister’s disappearance. Further, Perez finds out human trafficking on the island, and they are responsible for killing Daniel. They are responsible for kidnapping Zezi, Daniel’s sister. Eventually, the main suspects are murdered, leaving one in the family. The plot takes up a lot of twists and turns. The show is binge-watching. 
Series 6 and 7 will be written and created by David Kane and accompanied by Paul Logue. Season 6 is expected to feature six hour-long episodes. There is no update about the plot of Season 6. We can expect the show to wind up with a lot of mysteries. Louise Say will be the producer of both seasons. The filming will be happening around Scotland.

Shetland Season 6

The cast of the show:

Douglas Henshall is returning to the sixth series of Shetland as Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez, alongside Alison O’Donnell as DS Alison ‘Tosh’ Macintosh.

Release date and trailer:

The filming is expected to begin by March. Due to the current global pandemic, the show might be delayed. Also, the filming of Season 7 is set to film by 2021. We cannot expect the show by 2020. We have to wait until we get further updates from the team.

There is no trailer possible for now.
