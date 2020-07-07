Shazam! 2 – When Superpower is all that you Need

- Advertisement -
The word Shazam! It seems an exclamation word, and when Billy Bataon was asked to say it (while holding the old guy’s staff), he received tremendous powers. Powers that healthy people can’t comprehend to have, but as once uncle Ben said (in Spiderman), “With great power comes great responsibility.” Will Billy be able to take upon those responsibilities? (Of course not!) He’s just a random kid trying to find a place where he’ll feel he belongs. But he learns things the hard way, and now that Dr. Thaddeus Sivana and the Seven Deadly Sins are defeated, great dangers lay ahead.
Release Date of Shazam! 2.
Even though the movie was released way late after the trailers’ arrival, it wasn’t a scoring movie for the Warner Bros, with grossing about $364.5 million worldwide, it was the lowest earned Superhero movie by the Warner Bros.
But that didn’t stop them from expanding this universe. Now they’ve promised to come back with better plots, screenplays, and more monstrous villains. Zachary Levi, the Shazam guy, said in 2019 that the shooting would start around early Summer in 2020. But keeping in mind the worldwide health crisis, it’ll take some time. So, as per the reports and researches, Shazam! 2 will probably be released in around 2022.
The cast of Shazam 2
Zachary Levi said, “The best thing about Shazam! Is that it genuinely brought people joy, and doesn’t matter the earning packages, if he can bring smiles, he’s fine with it”.
Whatever happens, Shazam!, the movie will be incomplete without Zachary Levi and his little mentor brother, Freddy (played by Jack Dylan). And there were rumors about Dwayne Johnson acting as Black Adams. But it’s confirmed by Levi that he’ll not be in before Shazam 3. However, Dr. Sivana, played by Mark Strong, might have some screenplay.
The plot of Shazam! 2
Although there’s no official word on the plot of Shazam! 2, but if it’s been following the comic books, then we can expect the ‘Caterpillar’ guy Mister Mind to be starred. He was debuted in the comics around the 90s. He can manipulate others’ thoughts and control things with his mind. In Shazam! Dr. Sivana, in the mid-credits scene, meets the Mister Mind. So we can expect him. Nonetheless, the script is not written, and they’re working on it, so let’s hope for superior twists.
tRaIlEr
