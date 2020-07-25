Shazam 2: Release date,Plot, Cast And Some Leaks And Spoilers!!

Shazam is an American superhero film based on character from DC comics of same name. The main story revolves around a teen Billy Boston who can transform into a adult super hero. Warner Bros are the creator of this franchise.

Shazam 2 Release date

Shazam! though wasn’t a huge success for the Warner Bros worldwide. In fact, it is the lowest gross ranking film in the world of DC comics. Well, this don’t manipulate the situation of going ahead with a sequel. The film is postpone to 4 November 2022. Earlier set for summer 2020 but due to COVOID19 epidemic entertainment industry is just ceased.

Some more information about Shazam 2

So according to the leak sources this time Mind Master will be the biggest villan. A well switching character who is an only Survivor space worm of this race. That’s of the mind controlling spell book from Venus. There isn’t much to go about this since there is no information leaking towards the film.

Shazam 2 is in pre-production stage, there is almost no confirmation news so far. We are sure Henry Gayden is composing the screen play. Zachary Levi will return as Shazam and Billy Batson. The cast feature Jack Dylan Grazer , Grace Fulton , Ian Chen, Jovan Armand , Faithe Herman.